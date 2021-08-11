Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,475.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

