AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AMC traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 115,090,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,229,953. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
