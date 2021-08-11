Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

