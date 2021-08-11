Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

DOX stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

