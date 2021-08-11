América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,618,806 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

