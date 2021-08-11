American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AXL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 2,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,785. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

