American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 116.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

