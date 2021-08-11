American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $45.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.91 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.