American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.
NASDAQ APEI traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,986. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
