American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

AWK traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.08. 15,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,187. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

