American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

AWK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.75. 11,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

