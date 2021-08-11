Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLD. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $36.13 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 439,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 275,746 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

