Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Blucora worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 41.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

BCOR stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

