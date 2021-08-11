Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.38.

