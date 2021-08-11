Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,147 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Belden worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.