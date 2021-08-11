Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $72,815,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.