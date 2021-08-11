AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

AME stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $136.80. 1,237,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,796. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.61. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.