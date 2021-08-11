Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 37,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

