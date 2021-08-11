AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $1,966,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

