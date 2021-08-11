Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 9,687 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 60,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

