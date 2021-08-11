Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of AMN opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.