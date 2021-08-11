Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $170.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $157.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $654.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

