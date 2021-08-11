Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 414,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,915. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.