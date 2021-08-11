Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 414,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,915. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

