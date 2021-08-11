Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.24 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

