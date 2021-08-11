Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$193.20.

TSE GSY opened at C$180.41 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$58.16 and a 12 month high of C$186.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total value of C$2,201,156.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,694,707.50. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,284,495.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.