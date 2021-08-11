Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $91.00

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ATRC opened at $73.10 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $5,395,951. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

