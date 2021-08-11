Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Price Target at GBX 5,518.57

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

GNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:GNS traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,815 ($75.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,251.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,890 ($76.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

