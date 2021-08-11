Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 882.83

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 803 ($10.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

