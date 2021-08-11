Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $17.10

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 22.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

