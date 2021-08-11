Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $454.33

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $434.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.