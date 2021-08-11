Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

