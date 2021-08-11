Analyzing Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $64.13 million 3.79 $14.16 million $0.89 16.20 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 5.11 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 28.31% 10.48% 1.04% Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of Commerce and Five Star Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 1 0 0 2.00 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.25%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Dividends

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Commerce pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

