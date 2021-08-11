Analyzing NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) and The Competition

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NLSP) is one of 869 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NLS Pharmaceutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A -$2.86 million -6.59 NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.26

NLS Pharmaceutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NLS Pharmaceutics. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NLS Pharmaceutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors 4864 18240 39865 773 2.57

NLS Pharmaceutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 295.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.34%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than its rivals.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

