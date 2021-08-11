Analyzing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.54 $4.39 million N/A N/A Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.92 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -23.81

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Green Plains shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90

Green Plains has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54% Green Plains -3.71% -5.07% -2.52%

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Green Plains on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.