Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.72 ($78.49).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.