Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.