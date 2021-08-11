Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero is one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. In the Marcellus shale, Antero has identified roughly 1,865 premium core drilling locations. Meanwhile in the Utica, the company identified 210 premium core drilling locations, brightening its production outlook. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the upstream energy company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 153,638 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

