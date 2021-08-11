APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $18.33

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $17.70. APA shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 30,560 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

