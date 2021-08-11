Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.