Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

