Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 85,750 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

APO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

