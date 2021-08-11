Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 126,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,362,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,973,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

