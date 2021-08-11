APR Coin (APR) Reaches One Day Volume of $289.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $26,345.77 and approximately $289.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00158607 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,787,819 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

