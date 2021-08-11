Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.
APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
