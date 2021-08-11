Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

APRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

