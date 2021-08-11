Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02. Aramark has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

