Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02. Aramark has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.