Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Wednesday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

