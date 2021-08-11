Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Wednesday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.96.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
