Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $117.30. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,228. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

