Arden Trust Co Sells 1,479 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

