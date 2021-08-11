Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,597,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $457.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

