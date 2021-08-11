Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNGF. Desjardins assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARNGF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 143,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

